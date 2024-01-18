Ex-governor candidate completes jail term for possession of images of child sexual abuse

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who twice ran for governor in Maine is out of jail after completing his sentence for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse. Eliot Cutler was sentenced to nine months under a plea agreement and was released Thursday about a month-and-a-half early for good behavior. The criminal case marked a dramatic fall for a man who once served as an aide to Sen. Edmund Muskie and was a top energy and environmental adviser to President Jimmy Carter. Cutler launched a powerful environmental law firm in Washington and narrowly lost the governor’s race to Republican Paul LePage in 2010.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.