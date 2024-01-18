Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah to join The Rolling Stones at 2024 Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Country music singer Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah and New Orleans’ own Jon Batiste are among the star power set to join The Rolling Stones as headliners of this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Organizers announced the full lineup Thursday. The event will take place over two weekends, beginning April 25 and ending May 5. The Rolling Stones will headline the festival on Thursday, May 2, as part of the group’s North American tour. Jazz Fest added April 25 to the start of this year’s event giving locals their traditional Locals Thursday as a result. That day’s tickets will be $50 for Louisiana residents.

