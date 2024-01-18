China, Philippines agree to lower tensions on South China Sea confrontations

BANGKOK (AP) — China and the Philippines said they have agreed to work on lowering tensions after a year of tense confrontations in the South China Sea between their ships that have raised concerns of armed engagement in the region. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday in a short statement that both will sides will continue to improve communication and work through friendly negotiations to manage their differences at sea, “especially to manage well the situation at Ren’Ai reef.” Ren’Ai reef is the Chinese name for what the Philippines call Ayungin Shoal and the U.S. calls the Second Thomas Shoal, the site of multiple confrontations between the two countries’ ships in recent months.

