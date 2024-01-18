As the youngest Israeli hostage turns 1, his family pleads for a deal to release more from Gaza
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered in Tel Aviv to mark the first birthday of Kfir Bibas, the youngest Israeli hostage held in Gaza. Relatives called the occasion on Thursday the “saddest birthday in the world.” Israeli children’s music stars performed a song written in his honor, and participants released balloons inscribed with birthday wishes. Kfir was kidnapped at 9 months old. The infant with red hair and a toothless smile has become a symbol across Israel for the helplessness and anger over the 136 hostages still in captivity in Gaza since Oct. 7. His family used the milestone to plead with Israeli and international leaders for a deal to bring more hostages home.