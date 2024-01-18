An airstrike on southern Syria, likely carried out by Jordan’s air force, kills 9

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike that was likely carried out by Jordan’s air force on southern Syria has killed at least nine people in the latest of strikes in recent months. There was no immediate confirmation from Jordan on Thursday’s strike that hit the province of Sweida, where drug smugglers have been active between the border of the war-torn country and its southern neighbor. Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor over the past years to smuggle highly addictive captagon amphetamines out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states. Jordan was blamed for similar strikes on southern Syria over the past months.

