A Swedish-Iranian man in his 60s arrested last year in Iran, Sweden says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s government says Iran arrested a Swedish citizen in his 60s in late November. The authorities did not identify the man but said on Thursday that he holds both Swedish and Iranian citizenship and was detained “without a clear reason.” The Foreign Ministry in Stockholm on Wednesday summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires and demanded the release of all Swedish citizens “who are arbitrarily detained in Iran.” Among other Swedes held in Iran are Johan Floderus, who had been working for the European Union’s diplomatic corps, and Ahmadreza Djalali, both suspected of spying.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.