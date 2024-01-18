A county official vetoes a stadium tax for an April ballot, affecting Kansas City Chiefs and Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County Executive Frank White has vetoed an ordinance that would have put a 3/8th-cent sales tax renewal on the April ballot. The sales tax renewal would fund sports stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals. White says the proposed sales tax would take about $2 billion from the county’s residents. He also says there was no assurance that the teams would contribute to the county. Four out of the nine members in the County Legislature say they sided with White. They have until Jan. 23 to decide if they’re putting the stadium tax decision in front of voters this spring.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.