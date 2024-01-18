9/11 victim’s remains identified nearly 23 years later as Long Island man

NEW YORK (AP) — The remains of a Long Island man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified more than two decades later. New York City’s medical examiner announced Thursday that John Ballantine Niven is the 1,650th victim whose remains have been identified from the deadliest act of terrorism on American soil. The 44-year-old Oyster Bay resident was an insurance executive who worked at the trade center complex. Roughly 40 percent of the 2,753 people killed in the attack have yet to have their remains identified. But city officials have been using advanced DNA analysis to identify more remains.

