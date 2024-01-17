With merger scuttled, Spirit Airlines faces an uncertain future. Is bankruptcy a possibility?

What’s next for Spirit Airlines, now that it won’t be merging with JetBlue? Some Wall Street analysts are starting to raise the possibility of bankruptcy. Spirit Airlines stock fell again on Wednesday, a day after a federal judge blocked JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit. Spirit hasn’t made a profit since the start of the pandemic, and a number of its planes are grounded because of problems with their Pratt & Whitney engines. Costs are rising, and Spirit’s ticket sales haven’t recovered from the pandemic as quickly as the airline expected. Analysts say Spirit will struggle to find another buyer, and a bankruptcy filing could be more likely.

