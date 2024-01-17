Two Malaysian filmmakers are charged with offending the religious feelings of others in banned film

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two Malaysian filmmakers have been charged with offending the religious feelings of others in a rare criminal prosecution that has been slammed by critics as an attack on freedom of expression. Mohamad Khairianwar Jailani, the director and co-scriptwriter of “Mentega Terbang,” and producer Tan Meng Kheng pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to having a “deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of others.” If found guilty, they could face up to a year in jail. The film revolves around a Muslim girl who explores other religions to figure out where her ailing mother would go when she dies. It was never shown in cinemas and was banned last year. Race and religion are sensitive topics in Malaysia, with apostasy considered a sin in Islam.

