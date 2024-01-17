Texas man kills self after fatally shooting four, including his 8-year-old niece

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his estranged wife and three other relatives, including his 8-year-old niece, at a home in suburban Houston over the weekend before killing himself. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said at a news conference Wednesday that 46-year-old Alrick “Shawn” Barrett opened fire at the home just before 7 a.m. Saturday after returning his 7-year-old child from a visit. Fagan says the 7-year-old and a 13-year-old hid and were unharmed. The mother of Barrett’s estranged wife was also in the home and survived. Fagan says Barrett opened fire after his estranged wife refused to reunite with him.

