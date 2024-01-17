Texas’ floating barrier between US and Mexico can stay for now, court rules in reversal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reversed an order requiring Texas to move a floating barrier on the Rio Grande that drew backlash from Mexico. Wednesday’s order is the latest development in legal battles between the Biden administration and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over control of migration at the border. In December, a divided panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had sided with a federal district judge in Texas who said the buoys must be moved. On Wednesday, the court vacated the panel’s 2-1 ruling after a majority of its 17 active judges voted to rehear the case.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.