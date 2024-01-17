Solidly GOP Indiana doesn’t often see competitive primaries for governor. This year is different
By ISABELLA VOLMERT
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five Republican candidates in Indiana are trying to stand out before an unusually crowded gubernatorial primary in May. Campaign finance reports filed Wednesday show the race could be the most expensive in the office’s history, with millions raised and spent over in the past year. The candidates are all generally considered viable four months out. They are competing for conservative votes in a state already dominated by the GOP. A few candidates lean further to the right than others. That means the few number of voters who do take up a ballot in May could dictate the direction the party takes in the state.