Solidly GOP Indiana doesn’t often see competitive primaries for governor. This year is different

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five Republican candidates in Indiana are trying to stand out before an unusually crowded gubernatorial primary in May. Campaign finance reports filed Wednesday show the race could be the most expensive in the office’s history, with millions raised and spent over in the past year. The candidates are all generally considered viable four months out. They are competing for conservative votes in a state already dominated by the GOP. A few candidates lean further to the right than others. That means the few number of voters who do take up a ballot in May could dictate the direction the party takes in the state.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.