Russian missiles hit Ukrainian apartment buildings in latest deadly strikes on civilian areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia fired two missiles at Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine during the night, hitting apartment buildings and a medical center and injuring 17 people. It was among Moscow’s latest strikes on civilian areas in the nearly 2-year-old war. Regional officials say the S-300 missiles landed after dark Tuesday. Analysts say the surface-to-air missiles have been adapted by Russia to hit land targets on the ground and are cheaper than ballistic or cruise missiles, but less accurate. Both sides are looking to replenish their arsenals as fighting along the front line is largely bogged down during winter and the focus turns to long-range missile, drone and artillery strikes.

