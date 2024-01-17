Remains of fireworks explosion victims taken to Thai temple where families give DNA to identify them

MUEANG SUPHAN BURI, Thailand (AP) — Rescue workers are carrying out the grim task of recovering the remains of the 23 apparent victims of a fireworks factory explosion in central Thailand. Only part of the building frame stood at the site of the devastated factory in an otherwise-empty rice field the day after the blast. The damage made the number of victims difficult to determine. The province’s deputy governor said the toll was 23 and not expected to rise. He also said it will take time to investigate the cause as there were no survivors to tell what happened. The victims’ remains were taken to a Buddhist temple where families were gathering to give information on their missing loved ones and DNA to help identify the victims.

