Prosecutor probing TV studio attack in Ecuador is shot dead in Guayaquil

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A prosecutor in Ecuador who was investigating an attack on the set of a public television channel by a group of armed men last week has been slain. The attorney general says prosecutor César Suárez was shot to death Wednesday while driving in Guayaquil, the most dangerous city in Ecuador. Suárez had carried out other high-profile investigations in addition to the incident at the TV station in Guayaquil. Thirteen alleged perpetrators have been charged in the assault at TC Television, an unprecedented attack that led President Daniel Noboa to declare Ecuador to be in an “internal armed conflict.”

