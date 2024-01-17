Skip to Content
Nella Domenici, daughter of late US senator from New Mexico, launches her own bid for a seat

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Nella Domenici, a daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici, says she will compete for the Republican nomination to run in New Mexico for the U.S. Senate. Nella Domenici is a New Mexico native who has worked in business and finance. She is highlighting concerns about inflation, crime, border enforcement and childhood well-being at the outset of her campaign. If successful she would face Democratic incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich as he seeks a third term. The campaign arm of the Senate GOP calls her a “strong candidate to flip this seat.”

The Associated Press

