‘My stomach just sank’: Nanny describes frantic day Connecticut mother of five disappeared

A nanny has testified about the frantic time in 2019 when a Connecticut mother of five went missing and her efforts to find her. The testimony on Wednesday came during the murder conspiracy trial of Michelle Troconis, who is accused of helping to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos. Troconis denies the charges. Troconis was the girlfriend of Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who died by suicide in 2020 shortly after being charged with murder. Police allege Fotis Dulos attacked Jennifer Dulos at her New Canaan home and drove off with her body, which has never been found. The nanny, Lauren Almeida, testified that she and Jennifer Dulos were scared of Fotis Dulos.

