Minnesota man freed after 25 years in prison files suit over wrongful conviction

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who was freed last year after nearly 25 years in prison for the death of his wife is suing a former medical examiner and other authorities, accusing them of fabricating and withholding evidence, leading to a wrongful conviction. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the lawsuit filed by 64-year-old Thomas Rhodes seeks unspecified damages. Jane Rhodes was on a boat ride with her husband when she fell off and died in 1996. He was convicted of first- and second-degree murder. Rhodes was freed early last year after the new Minnesota Conviction Review Unit examined his case.

