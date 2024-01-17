Massachusetts man sentenced to life with possibility of parole in racist road rage killing

A Massachusetts man convicted of murder in the 2021 death of a Black man after a racist road rage encounter has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Dean Kapsalis, of Hudson, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, violation of constitutional rights and other offenses in the killing of Henry Tapia. Kapsalis and Tapia got into an argument on Jan. 19, 2021. Investigators found that as the argument wound down, Kapsalis shouted a racial slur and then hit Tapia with his pickup as he drove off. Prosecutors say Tapia died at a hospital.

