Major solar farm builder settles case alleging it violated clean water rules

Published 3:59 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. construction company that built solar farms across the country will pay $2.3 million in penalties to settle claims that it violated federal and state water protections in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois, the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday. California-based Swinerton agreed to pay the penalty and undertake mitigation measures for its alleged Clean Water Action violations during the construction of solar farms in the three states.

