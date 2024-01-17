Frigid weather can cut electric vehicle range and make charging tough. Here’s what you need to know

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — For nearly a week, frigid temperatures from Chicago to northern Texas have made life difficult for electric-vehicle drivers. Many have complained about long lines for charging stations, and even that their EVs wouldn’t charge when plugged in. But experts say there are ways to make an EV work even in subzero cold, mainly by warming up the battery before plugging a vehicle in. And there are battery chemistry breakthroughs coming that will make EVs more resilient when temperatures plunge.

