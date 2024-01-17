Firefighters, school crew rescue horse stuck snow in Pomfret

By Rob Polansky

POMFRET, Connecticut (WFSB) — Firefighters pulled a horse to safety after it became stuck in the snow in Pomfret.

They said they were called to a home on Pomfret Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowner reported needing help.

The Pomfret Fire Department arrived with special equipment.

“It became very apparent that the equipment on the farm was not going to be adequate to lift the horse,” it said. “A quick call to the neighboring Pomfret School brought a large tractor and operators Ryan Vertefeuille and Dave Misiaszek.”

Pomfret firefighters said they, along with specialist Allyson Colburn, and the Pomfret School crew carefully lifted the horse upright until it was comfortable holding its own weight and slowly walked it, still supported, into the barn.

Once there, it was evaluated by veterinary services.

“This was a challenging but successful call because of a team effort,” the department said.

Crews cleared the scene just before 7:40 p.m.

