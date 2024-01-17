DeSantis shifts his campaign away from New Hampshire days before the state’s primary, AP source says

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is shifting his presidential campaign away from New Hampshire just six days before the state’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary. DeSantis will instead reallocate the majority of his staff to South Carolina, the home state of rival Nikki Haley, and its primary in February. The moves were confirmed by a senior campaign official speaking on the condition of anonymity to share internal strategy. The strategic shift by DeSantis comes after he finished a distant second to front-runner Donald Trump in Iowa’s caucuses. It’s a shift that reflects DeSantis’ narrowing path to the GOP’s 2024 nomination.

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

