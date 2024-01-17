Colorado congressional candidate Mike Lynch was arrested for drunken driving in 2022

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Post reports Colorado state Rep. Mike Lynch was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of drunken driving and possession of a gun while intoxicated. The episode stayed under wraps until the paper reported it Wednesday. Lynch is the Republican minority leader in the Colorado House. He is running for the hotly contested U.S. House seat that Republican Rep. Ken Buck is vacating. Lynch pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and was sentenced to 18 months of probation and monitored sobriety, along with a required handgun safety course and a prohibition from possessing firearms. Lynch says he “just made a mistake.”

