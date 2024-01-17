Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hitting the road for first time in the playoffs to play Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will be hitting the road for the first time in the playoffs when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round Sunday night. His previous 15 playoff games have been played at Arrowhead Stadium. In fact, Mahomes has only played in Buffalo once, winning a 2020 game during the pandemic in which the stadium was largely empty. Mahomes and the Chiefs have ended Buffalo’s season twice in the past three years. The first came in the AFC championship game in the 2020 season, and the other the following year when they made a late field goal that tied the game and Kansas City won in overtime.

