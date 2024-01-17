A Franciscan friar has the pope’s ear on AI and how it can help — or hurt — humanity

ROME (AP) — As artificial intelligence’s impact on society receives more scrutiny, a Franciscan friar who preaches a message of ethics in technology has gained some powerful listeners. The Italian priest, Paolo Benanti, who has a background in engineering, is a consultant for the Vatican, where Pope Francis has voiced worry over the injustices that algorithms could cause for poor people. Benanti, who teaches moral theology at a pontifical university in Rome, also has been sought for his insights by Silicon Valley executives and engineers. Speaking with The Associated Press in Rome this week, the friar raised fears about the technology but he also said AI can do much good.

