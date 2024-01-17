3 killed and 77 injured in a massive blast caused by explosives in a southern Nigerian city

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say two people have died and 77 others have been injured in a massive blast that rocked more than a dozen buildings in one of the country’s largest cities. The governor of Oyo state said Wednesday that preliminary investigations showed the blast Tuesday night in the densely populated Ibadan city was caused by explosives stored for use in illegal mining operations. Illegal mining in mineral-rich Nigeria is common and has been a major safety concern for authorities. Security forces cordoned off the area by Wednesday morning. Medical personnel and ambulances are on standby as rescue efforts intensify. No arrest has been announced yet.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.