Wisconsin Republican leader slams Democrats’ proposed election maps as ‘political gerrymander’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s powerful Republican Assembly leader says he hopes the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court adopts new constitutional legislative boundary maps, even as he slammed proposals from Democrats as “a political gerrymander” and threatened an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that Republicans have approached Democrats about passing new maps in the Legislature, rather than have the court approve new ones, but “we have not gotten a warm reception to that idea.” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the maps passed by the Legislature in 2021. The state Supreme Court last month ordered new maps for it to consider if the Legislature doesn’t agree to new ones first.

