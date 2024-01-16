Top official says Kansas courts need at least $2.6 million to recover from cyberattack

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top judicial official in Kansas says the state’s courts need at least $2.6 million in additional funds to recover from an October cyberattack that prevented the electronic filing of documents and blocked online access to records for weeks. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert included the figure Tuesday in a written statement ahead of her testimony before a joint meeting of two legislative committees. Luckert’s statement said the courts need the money not only to cover the costs of bringing multiple computer systems back online but to pay vendors, improve cybersecurity and hire three additional cybersecurity officials. She also said the figure could rise.

