Norway recommends halting all foreign adoptions for investigations and Denmark’s agency stops them

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s adoption authority is recommending a halt to all foreign adoptions of children for a two-year period pending an investigation into several allegedly illegal cases. The Norwegian government says more investigation is needed before deciding on a full stop. At the same time, the sole agency in Denmark that handles foreign adoptions is stopping all foreign adoptions. There have been media reports that some adopted children were allegedly sold and given false birth certificates.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.