Lawyers ask federal appeals court to block the nation’s first execution by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for the first inmate slated to be put to death with nitrogen gas have asked a federal appeals court to block the upcoming execution in Alabama. Kenneth Eugene Smith’s attorneys asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block his execution scheduled for Jan. 25. The appellate court will hear arguments in the case Friday. Alabama is seeking to become the first state to put an inmate to death by replacing breathable air with pure nitrogen. Smith’s attorneys on Monday filed an emergency motion to stay the execution.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.