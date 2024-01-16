Justice Department report into Uvalde school shooting expected this week

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department is planning this week to release findings of an investigation into the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. The department has been looking into the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The report is expected to be released Thursday. The school shooting was one of the deadliest in U.S. history. A panel of state lawmakers found in 2022 that nearly 400 officers responded when a gunman stormed the school, but they waited over an hour to confront the attacker.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.