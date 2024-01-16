How Mexico City influenced the icy Alaska mystery of ‘True Detective: Night Country’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For filmmaker Issa López, the first question was where? The Mexican director behind “True Detective: Night Country” was looking for a region of the United States that had a totally different physical feel from the previous three “True Detective” installments, which were set in Louisiana, Los Angeles and Arkansas, respectively. And that’s how Ennis, a fictional and remote town in Alaska, came to be. López conceived the season “in the darkest time of the pandemic,” infusing the story with a sense of loneliness and loss. Jodie Foster plays Liz Danvers and Kali Reis stars as Evangeline Navarro.

