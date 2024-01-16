Fukushima nuclear plant operator in Japan says it has no new safety concerns after Jan. 1 quake

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan says it has no new safety worries and envisions no changes to the plant’s decommissioning plans even after a deadly earthquake on Jan. 1 caused minor damage to another idled nuclear plant. The quake in Japan’s north-central region had rekindled concerns and prompted a regulatory body to order a close examination. The magnitude 7.6 quake and dozens of strong aftershocks have left 222 people dead. It also caused a small tsunami. A magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed key cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering a triple meltdown.

