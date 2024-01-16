French President Macron will hold a prime-time news conference in a bid to revitalize his presidency

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will hold his first prime-time news conference on Tuesday to announce his top priorities for the year as he seeks to revitalize his presidency. Macron vowed to focus on “results” despite not having a majority in parliament. More than three years before the end of his term, Macron is trying to bring fresh faces and ideas to the top of the state. Last week he appointed a new centrist government led by France’s youngest-ever prime minister. Macron is expected to detail the key missions assigned to Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, 34, and Cabinet members. The Constitution doesn’t allow Macron to run for a third consecutive term in 2027.

