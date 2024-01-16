French President Macron uses broad news conference to show his leadership hasn’t faded

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has made a point of showing his leadership hasn’t faded in more than two hours of answering questions at a news conference in which he promised a stronger France to face with world’s challenges. “I still have three years and a half in office,” he said, describing an ambition to both change the daily life of the French and tackle global crises. Macron’s wide-ranging news conference followed the appointment last week of France’s youngest-ever prime minister. The 46-year-old centrist president promised “audacity, action, efficiency” in the hopes of strengthening his legacy through a series of reforms.

