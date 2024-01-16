Biden invites congressional leaders to White House during difficult talks on Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited the top four congressional leaders and other lawmakers to the White House on Wednesday as members have struggled to reach agreement on aid for the Ukraine war. Republicans have insisted on pairing it with their own demands for securing the U.S. border. A bipartisan group of negotiators in the Senate have been working for weeks to find an agreement that would provide wartime money for Ukraine and Israel and also include new border policy that is strong enough to satisfy Republicans in both chambers. The talks appeared to slow last week as senators said significant disagreements remained.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

