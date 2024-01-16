Bernie Sanders forces US senators into a test vote on military aid as the Israel-Hamas war grinds on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is forcing congressional colleagues to vote on whether to have the U.S. State Department investigate if Israel has violated human rights and international accords in its war against Hamas. The Tuesday vote is a step toward potentially halting the U.S. military’s long-assured aid to Israel. Some 24,000 people in Gaza have been killed, the majority of them women and children. Bombings have destroyed most of the housing units, displacing most of its 2.3 million people in a humanitarian catastrophe. While senators are not likely to pass the measure, it will register the depth of unease among U.S. lawmakers as the Israel-Hamas war grinds past 100 days.

