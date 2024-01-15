Zelenskyy takes center stage in Davos as he tries to rally support for Ukraine’s fight

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headlining a frenzied first full day of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Top officials from the United States, the European Union, China, the Middle East and beyond also will take center stage Tuesday. Zelenskyy will endeavor to keep his country’s long and largely stalemated defense against Russia on the minds of political leaders. It comes as Israel’s war with Hamas, which passed the 100-day mark, has siphoned off much of the world’s attention and sparked concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

