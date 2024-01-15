Ships and aircraft search for 2 Navy SEALs missing after mission to confiscate Iranian missile parts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says Navy ships and aircraft are combing areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing Navy SEALs as details emerge about their mission. The SEALs were trying to take over a vessel carrying components for Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia late Thursday. The official said Monday crew members on the boat were planning to transfer missile parts to another boat off the coast of Somalia. The Navy recognized the boat as one with a history of transporting illegal weapons and were boarding it in rough seas. One SEAL got knocked off by high waves. A teammate went after him. Ships, drones and helicopters are involved in the search for them.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

