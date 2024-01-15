Pope acknowledges resistance to same-sex blessings but doubles down: ‘The Lord blesses everyone’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has defended his controversial decision to let priests bless same-sex couples but admitted that “solitude is a price” for difficult decisions. Francis doubled down and insisted “God blesses everyone” during a Sunday interview with an Italian talk show. But he acknowledged the remarkable opposition that his decision has sparked. Africa’s bishops have united in a continent-wide refusal to implement the Vatican declaration and individual bishops in Eastern Europe, Latin America and elsewhere have also voiced opposition. The Vatican declaration Dec. 18 restated traditional church teaching that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and woman. But it allowed priests to offer spontaneous, non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples seeking God’s grace in their lives.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.