Iran sentences imprisoned Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi to an additional prison term

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Iran has slapped imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi with an additional sentence of 15 months for allegedly spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic. A post on Instagram by Mohammadi’s family says the new sentence was handed down on Dec. 19. It said Mohammadi had refused to attend the court sessions. The verdict says that after serving her time, Mohammadi would be banned from traveling abroad for two years and that she would also be barred from membership in political and social groups and from having a mobile phone for the same duration. Mohammadi is held in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.

