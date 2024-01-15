Iran announces strikes in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iran has announced that it launched strikes against a “spy headquarters and the gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups” shortly after missiles hit an area near the U.S. consulate in Irbil, the seat of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Soon after, a statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on state media said it had struck “terrorist operations,” including Islamic State targets in Syria “and destroyed them by firing a number of ballistic missiles.” Another statement claims that it had hit a headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SALAR SALIM Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.