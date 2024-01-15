Biden and the Democrats raise $97 million to close out 2023 after a December fundraising blitz

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee have announced raising more than $97 million in the final three months of last year. That haul was boosted by a star-studded December fundraising blitz that came even as the political world’s attention shifted to the start of the 2024 Republican presidential primary. The Biden campaign said Monday it took in $235 million from its launch last April until the end of 2023 and finished the year with $117 million in cash on hand. The campaign says that’s the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate at this point in the cycle. It says 520,000 donors made 926,000 contributions in the quarter.

By WILL WEISSRT Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.