Another day of frigid wind chills and brutal cold across much of the U.S.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It’s another day of brutally cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills across much of the United States. Monday promises to deliver the coldest temperatures ever for Iowa’s presidential nominating contest and hold up air travelers yet again. It will also test the mettle of NFL fans in Buffalo for a playoff game that was delayed a day by wind-whipped snow. The National Weather Service says about 150 million Americans are under a wind chill warning or advisory for dangerous cold and wind as an Arctic air mass spills south and eastward across the U.S.

