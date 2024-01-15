Almost 100,000 Afghan children are in dire need of support, 3 months after earthquakes, UNICEF says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — UNICEF says almost 100,000 children in Afghanistan direly need support, three months after earthquakes devastated the west of the country. A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook Herat province on Oct. 7 and a second strong quake struck the same province days later, leaving more than 1,000 dead. UNICEF says the area is thick with suffering and families live in life-threatening conditions as winter takes hold. UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan said “children are still trying to cope with the loss and trauma.” The head of communications for the agency in Afghanistan said schools, homes, health facilities and water systems were destroyed.

