Trump is endorsed by a former rival, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, ahead of the Iowa caucuses

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum endorsed Donald Trump’s comeback bid for the White House ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Burgum appeared on stage with Tr8ump at a rally Sunday in Indianola and heaped praise on the former president. His endorsement comes just over a month after Burgum ended his own longshot campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. Burgum did not catch fire or build a substantial base in his own campaign. His support for Trump is unlikely to make a difference in the Monday caucuses, which Trump is expected to dominate.

