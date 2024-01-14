Nauru switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Pacific Island nation of Nauru says it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. The move on Monday leaves Taiwan with 12 diplomatic allies around the world. Taiwan now has official ties with 11 countries and the Vatican. Seven are in Latin America and the Caribbean, three are in the Pacific Islands and one is in Africa. Nauru said in a statement that it is severing relations with Taiwan and seeking a resumption of full diplomatic relations with China. China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and says it shouldn’t have its own diplomatic ties.

By TAIJING WU and KEN MORITSUGU Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.