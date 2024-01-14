From Berlin to Karachi, thousands demonstrate in support of either Israel or the Palestinians
By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ, DANICA KIRKA and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — From Berlin to London and Limassol to Karachi, thousands of people took to the streets to mark the 100th day of Israel’s war with Hamas. Opposing demonstrations Sunday either demanded the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas or called for a cease-fire in Gaza. In Karachi, tens of thousands waved Palestinian flags in a rally organized by the country’s largest religious political party, Jamaat-e-Islami. In London, housands of people chanted “Bring them home now!” in a demonstration to demand the freedom of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas militants in the Oct. 7 attacks. Motorcyclists in Paris waved Israeli flags, while in Cyprus, demonstrators staged a pro-Palestinian rally at the entrance of a British air base.